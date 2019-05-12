UK Weather Forecast: High pressure gives a settled, dry and sunny week.

Today:After a chilly, bright start it will be a fine day with plenty of sunshine, although a little hazy in the far northwest. A few early showers over the Northern Isles, otherwise dry. Warm for many, cooler along some coasts.

Tonight:Quickly turning chilly this evening, then a mostly dry night with clear skies. Cloudier in the far north with a little rain over Shetland. Local frost and patchy shallow fog.

Monday:Another chilly start, then fine and dry with plenty of sunshine. Feeling pleasantly warm in the sunshine, but breezier than Sunday in the far south and west.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:Mostly fine with plenty of warm sunshine, though cooler near southern and eastern coasts. A patchy rural frost is likely overnight. Turning cloudier and cooler on Thursday with showers possible.