Young Spurs fan with Down's syndrome leads beloved team out on pitch after online abuse

The young Tottenham fan with Down's syndrome who was targeted by trolls led her beloved team out onto the pitch for the final game of the season.

Ella Markham, 16, was subjected to online abuse after a video of her dancing was shared online but, with her dad Neil, refused to let anyone get her down.

Her smiles and close bond with her dad caught the nation’s attention and even led to Spurs striker Harry Kane sending them a WhatsApp video message.

He invited her to be the mascot for Tottenham’s last game of the season against Everton on Sunday – which her dad described as “astonishing” after going through a week filled with “highs and lows”.

England captain Kane shared a picture of the two together on Twitter, saying: “Amazing to meet Ella before today’s game. So positive and happy! Inspiring.”