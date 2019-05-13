Legendary American actress and singer Doris Day dies aged 97

Legendary American actress and singer Doris Day has died aged 97 after contracting pneumonia, her foundation has confirmed.

The performer died early on Monday surrounded by close friends at her Carmel Valley, California, home, the Doris Day Animal Foundation said.

"Day had been in excellent physical health for her age, until recently contracting a serious case of pneumonia, resulting in her death," the foundation said in an statement.

In her later years the famed performer focused her efforts on animal welfare activism but it was her screen appearances in the 1950s and 1960s that made her one of the biggest female stars of all time.

She first found acclaim for her lilting singing voice which brought her a string of hits on records before her screen presence cemented her place in the history of Hollywood.