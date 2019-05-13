Centrica shareholders anger at meeting after 1.9 customers leave British Gas in four years

The annual general meeting is that rare moment when the people who run a public limited company come face-to-face with the people who own it. They can be feisty affairs.

Centrica has been having a rough time of it of late and many shareholders arrived in a combative mood.

British Gas continues to lose customers - 183,000 households between January and April

British Gas is still the UK's biggest gas and electricity supplier but it has lost 1.89 million households since January 2015 when Iain Conn became Centrica’s chief executive. Its share price recently fell to lowest level in 20 years

Iain Conn was awarded £2.4 million in pay and bonuses for 2018. Conn insists he spent every pound he had received in bonuses on buying shares in the company.