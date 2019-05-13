China retaliates in tit-for-tat trade war with Trump by imposing tariffs on $60bn of US goods

China has announced it will impose tariffs on £46 billion ($60 billion) of US goods in retaliation for the latest hike in American tariffs on its exports.

The move comes three days after the US more than doubled tariffs on £154 billion of Chinese imports and sent financial markets into a tailspin.

China's finance ministry said the new penalty duties of between 5% and 25% on hundreds of US products, including batteries, spinach and coffee, will take effect on June 1.

The tit-for-tat trade war was instigated after US President Donald Trump claimed China had backtracked on commitments it made in earlier negotiations.

China made it clear last week that it intended to retaliate.

The Bank of England has said previously that as only as small part of UK economic activity comes from exports, and that Britain should be largely unscathed.

However Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, has argued that the tariffs will hurt global economic growth and Britain is “exposed”.