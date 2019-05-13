- ITV Report
China retaliates in tit-for-tat trade war with Trump by imposing tariffs on $60bn of US goods
China has announced it will impose tariffs on £46 billion ($60 billion) of US goods in retaliation for the latest hike in American tariffs on its exports.
The move comes three days after the US more than doubled tariffs on £154 billion of Chinese imports and sent financial markets into a tailspin.
China's finance ministry said the new penalty duties of between 5% and 25% on hundreds of US products, including batteries, spinach and coffee, will take effect on June 1.
The tit-for-tat trade war was instigated after US President Donald Trump claimed China had backtracked on commitments it made in earlier negotiations.
China made it clear last week that it intended to retaliate.
The Bank of England has said previously that as only as small part of UK economic activity comes from exports, and that Britain should be largely unscathed.
However Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, has argued that the tariffs will hurt global economic growth and Britain is “exposed”.
The escalation sent stock markets in the US and Europe tumbling, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average reported to have fallen more than 700 points.
Other items affected by China's tariffs include beef, lamb and pork products, as well as various varieties of vegetables, fruit juice, cooking oil, tea and coffee.
Resuming his messages over Twitter early Monday, President Trump warned Chinese President Xi Jinping that China “will be hurt very badly” if it doesn’t agree to a trade deal.
Mr Trump tweeted China “had a great deal, almost completed, & you backed out!”
Mr Trump insisted the tariffs the US has placed on Chinese goods do not hurt American consumers, saying there is “no reason for the US consumer to pay the tariffs”.
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow acknowledged on Sunday that US consumers and businesses pay the tariffs. “Both sides will pay,” he said.
China had vowed “necessary countermeasures” on Friday against Mr Trump’s escalation of the tariff conflict.
Mr Trump said on Monday that the US has "a very good relationship" with China.
He said the two sides would talk at the next G20 summit which takes place in Japan on 28 and 29 June.
"Maybe something will happen," he said.
"We're going to be meeting, as you know, at the G20 in Japan and that'll be, I think, probably a very fruitful meeting."
Earlier, the President had warned China against a tit-for-tat response to the US's actions last week.
Trump said in a tweet: "China should not retaliate - will only get worse!" Mr Trump tweeted shortly before news of the Chinese decision came.
He added China had "taken so advantage of the US for so many years".
Beijing is running out of US imports for penalties due to the lopsided trade balance between the world’s two largest economies.
Regulators have targeted American companies in China by slowing down customs clearance for shipments and processing of business licences.
The new tariffs are likely to hurt exporters on both sides, as well as European and Asian companies that trade between the United States and China or supply components and raw materials to their manufacturers.
The increases already in place have disrupted trade in goods from soybeans to medical equipment and sent shockwaves through other Asian economies that supply Chinese factories.
Forecasters have warned that the US tariff hikes could disrupt a Chinese recovery that had appeared to be gaining traction. Growth in the world’s second-largest economy held steady at 6.4% over a year earlier in January-March, supported by higher government spending and bank lending.
The tensions “raise fresh doubts about this recovery path,” said Morgan Stanley economists Robin Xing, Jenny Zheng and Zhipeng Cai.
The latest talks ended with no word of progress on Friday.