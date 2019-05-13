Springwatch presenter Chris Packham pulls out of dog festival appearance after death threats

TV presenter Chris Packham has been forced to pull out of appearing at a dog festival after receiving death threats over his campaign on bird shooting.

The organisers of Dogstival which is being held in the New Forest, Hampshire, said they feared protesters would target the Springwatch presenter and said there were also concerns about ''the public's safety''.

Packham has campaigned for measures to protect birds from being shot.

However his views have incurred the wrath of the game and shooting industry, as well as many farmers.

Last month he revealed dead crows had been strung up outside his home, and he had received death threats after Natural England revoked licences for shooting 16 species of bird following a legal challenge by the Wild Justice group he founded.

Packham revealed on social media that he and his miniature poodle Scratchy would not be able to attend the event which takes place this weekend - May 18 and 19.

The Springwatch presenter urged his fans not to boycott the festival, writing on Twitter: “Due to incessant vicious bullying from members of the shooting fraternity, Scratchy and I have been asked not to go.

"Please do not boycott this event.”

Dogstival describes itself as a "family friendly festival for dogs and dog lovers" with "arena displays, have a go activities, food and drink and much more".