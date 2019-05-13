Danny Baker gets standing ovation after addressing royal baby chimpanzee tweet in gig

Broadcaster Danny Baker has spoken about the tweet that got him sacked by the BBC in his first live show since the incident, saying: "When life deals you lemons, you chuck them at the people calling you racist."

He told the audience at the Theatre Royal in Nottingham his pacing up and down the stage was not a way of trying to "get away from potential Lee Harvey Oswalds".

Baker was sacked from BBC Radio 5 Live on Tuesday after tweeting a joke about the Duke and Duchess Of Sussex's son featuring a picture of a chimpanzee.

But he seemed defiant on stage, joking with the audience by saying "if anyone does want to rush the stage, I'm a Millwall fan with a snooker cue".

He told the audience: "I always pace the stage, I'm not trying to get away from potential Lee Harvey Oswalds.

"After 42 years in this racket ... I'm 62 nearly now and I thought, well, retire."

He then joked: "I didn't want to be forced to retire."