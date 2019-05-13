Death of friend can negatively impact health for years, research finds

The death of a close friend can have an impact on your health and wellbeing for up to four years, research has found.

Academics at the University of Stirling and Australian National University also suggest bereaved women experience worse effects than men.

They used data from 26,515 individuals captured over 14 years, and found a range of negative consequences experienced by those who had a close friend die.

In the four years after a death, significantly adverse wellbeing was found in people both physically and psychologically.

Dr Liz Forbat, associate professor at Stirling University’s faculty of social sciences, said: “Much of the previous research around grief and bereavement has focused on the death of an immediate relative, often a spouse.