Former Google boss defends technology giant’s tax record

A former Google boss has defended the company’s record on tax and said the technology giant complies with “complicated” rules. Eric Schmidt was the chairman of Google from 2001 to 2011 before taking on the role of executive chairman until 2015. He now sits on the board of the search engine’s parent company, Alphabet.

When asked by BBC Newsnight whether Google was doing the right thing by using a Dutch company to reduce its tax bill, Mr Schmidt, 64, said: “The global tax system is incredibly complicated. “We are required to follow tax rules – when those tax rules change, of course, we will adopt them. “But there is a presumption we are doing something wrong here. We were following the global tax regime.” Documents filed in the Netherlands showed Google moved 19.9 billion euros (£17.9 billion) to a shell company in Bermuda, a tax haven.

