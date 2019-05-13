Father-of-two sets tuk tuk land speed record after buying vehicle two years ago in 'boozy night on eBay'

Matt Everard (right) and Russell Shearman celebrate their record. Credit: PA

A father-of-two is “over the moon” after setting a new tuk tuk land speed record, having purchased the three-wheeled Thai vehicle during a “boozy night on eBay”. Over the course of two laps, Matt Everard set a speed of 74.306 mph (119.583 kmh), having been set a target of 68.35 mph (110 kmh) by Guinness World Records. Mr Everard, 46, a freight firm boss from Essex, drove the 1971 Bangkok taxi on Monday at the Elvington Airfield in North Yorkshire, with his cousin, 49-year-old Russell Shearman, as his back-seat passenger.

Matt Everard drives his tuk tuk during the record attempt. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

Mr Everard has spent more than £20,000 improving the vehicle after buying it from a seller in Bolton in 2017, saying he has worked on “every nut, bolt and bearing”. He said he bought it after visiting Thailand for a friend’s wedding, because he thought it would be “a fun vehicle to ride around town” and “something a bit different”. But after spending so much money on it, Mr Everard decided he would have a stab at setting a world record in it, in a bid to justify the vast expense.

Speaking on Monday about the holiday that led to him making the purchase, he told the Press Association: “We did a few tuk tuk rides and I just loved the fun of it, it made me smile. “When we got back, I was watching a tuk tuk on eBay and I’d had a beer or two. “My wife went to bed, and I thought ‘well, why not? Let’s have a tuk tuk’.” On his wife’s reaction to the sudden purchase, he said: “It wasn’t the easiest conversation I’ve ever had, but she can see the fun in it now, and we are where we are. “I needed some way of justifying the amount of money that I’d spent on it, and obviously the pinnacle of achievement in a lot of people’s eyes is the Guinness World Records.” The record, titled the “fastest autorickshaw/tuk tuk (prototype)”, is a new one for Guinness World Records, which stipulated that Mr Everard would have to travel in excess of 68.35mph with a passenger in the back.

The tuk tuk on the track. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA