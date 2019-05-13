Give antibiotics to pregnant women undergoing assisted delivery – study

Giving all women who need a forceps or ventouse delivery a single dose of antibiotics almost cuts the risk of infection in half, new research shows.

Experts said current guidelines from the World Health Organisation (WHO) should be updated, so that women needing an assisted delivery are given a preventative dose of antibiotics.

Such a move would cut infections in new mothers by more than 7,000 in the UK every year, including life-threatening sepsis, they said.

The study found that only about one in 10 women (11%) suffered an infection if given antibiotics, compared with about one in 20 (19%) of those given a placebo drug.

Overall, the use of antibiotics actually dropped, as fewer women went on to need them for infections.

The new research, published in The Lancet medical journal, was based on a clinical trial carried out at 27 UK maternity units.

Women were randomly split into two groups, with the first group of 1,715 women given a single dose of intravenous amoxicillin (a type of penicillin) and clavulanic acid as soon as possible and no more than six hours after giving birth.

The second group of 1,705 women were given a placebo (saline).

Overall, 65% of the babies were delivered by forceps and 35% by ventouse, with 89% of all women needing an episiotomy (a cut to make the vaginal opening bigger).

Researchers then looked at data on whether women had a confirmed or suspected infection within six weeks of having their baby.

Of those women with complete data at the end of the study, 180 women in the amoxicillin and clavulanic acid group had a confirmed or suspected infection (11% of 1,619 women).

This compared with 306 women in the placebo group (19% of 1,606 women) – showing antibiotics cut the risk of infection almost in half.

From the infections, there was a 56% reduction in cases of sepsis, with 11 cases in the antibiotic group compared with 25 cases in the placebo group.

The study also found that for every additional 100 doses of antibiotic given as a preventative (prophylactic) measure, 168 doses could be avoided due to fewer post-delivery infections.

Adopting a policy of giving all women in this group antibiotics could actually reduce overall antibiotic use by 17%, researchers said.