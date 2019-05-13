Government could consider fining companies over food waste

The Government could consider fining companies who waste food, Environment Secretary Michael Gove has told ITV News.

On Monday the Government announced an additional £5 million to help companies eradicate food waste by ensuring edible food goes to those in need.

Mr Gove said the money will be used to "ensure that the very poorest in society" get the "hundreds of thousands of tonnes of edible food that could be distributed to those in need", that would otherwise go to waste.

The move is part of a Government plan to halve food waste by 2030.

The UK currently wastes 10.2 million tonnes of food a year, with 1.8 million coming from food manufacture, one million from the hospitality sector, 260,000 from retail and the rest from households, according to figures from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

However, if food waste continued to be an "environmental and moral scandal", Mr Gove said that it could be "necessary in the future" for "penalties" to be issued to curb it, in ways similar to those seen in Italy and France.

Mr Gove spoke to ITV News after a meeting between ministers and major players from food retail and hospitality as well as chefs and social media influencers on how to reduce food waste.

Food giant Nestle and major supermarkets Tesco, Sainsbury's and Waitrose are just some of those expected to adopt a package of commitments to cut down on food waste, following the Step Up To The Plate symposium in central London.

ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston also questioned the Surrey Heath MP on the Prime Minister's departure deadline, something which Mr Gove said members of his party were wrong to push Theresa May on.

Earlier this year, Mrs May said she would stand down as Prime Minister once the first phase of Brexit negotiations are over - once a deal has been agreed on by the EU, and then voted through Parliament.

Yet with Brexit negotiations still up in the air, so is Mrs May's position, much to the chagrin of many Tory MPs who would like to see her announce a timetable for her departure, following what they perceive to be an inability to deliver Brexit, and an unsuccessful outcome at the local elections, which saw more than 1,200 Conservative councillors lose their seats.

"The Prime Minister has very graciously said that when that time comes, she will stand down for the next Conservative leader to take the country through the next phase of Brexit.

"I think we should honour the Prime Minister's commitment... and I think the right thing for the Prime Minister to do is focus on getting Brexit over the line," Mr Gove said.

In a veiled jibe at those pushing for Mrs May to announce her departure date imminently, Mr Gove said "more important" than the Prime Minister issuing a timetable "all of us should recognise that it's in our national interest and our own responsibility as elected members of Parliament to get Brexit over the line" first.