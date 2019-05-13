- ITV Report
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban meets political admirer Donald Trump ahead of European elections
- Video report by ITV News Europe Editor James Mates
While Britain wrestles with Brexit, the rest of Europe is also facing political changes.
The biggest of these is perhaps the rapid rise of populist right wing parties - from bit-part players to leaders controlling the levers of power.
Nowhere more so than in Hungary, whose leader Victor Orban's politics may be popular in his native country, across the European Union they are causing waves.
On Monday, Mr Orban met with a man with similar thoughts and tactics to himself - President Donald Trump.
Where Mr Trump wants to build a wall, Prime Minister Orban has already put one up.
Open admirers of one another, Mr Trump said Mr Orban is "probably a bit like me, a little controversial," during their Washington summit.
Their hatred of immigration and desire to defend "Christian values" binds the two leaders in lockstep.
"We are proud to stand together with the United States on fighting against illegal migration, on terrorism, and to protect and help the Christian communities all around the world," said Mr Orban.
"You have been great with respect to Christian communities," added Mr Trump.
With European elections in full swing, Mr Orban's message seems to be winning ever more support across the EU - and his far-right party is set for another win.
His ideas of what he calls "illiberal democracy" have been around in eastern Europe for some time - but the thought that could be spreading to other European countries causes concern with many in not just Brussels but many European capitals.
In recent weeks, Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini paid Mr Orban a visit, with the Hungarian leader giving a tour of the razor wire fences erected along his country's borders in a bid to deter migrants.
While Mr Orban's popularity in Hungary makes it seem likely his party will be successful in the European Parliament elections, not everyone in the eastern European country supports him.
Hungarian opposition leader Timea Szabo says Mr Orban plans to "radically change Europe and not positively".
She believes, alongside other populist politicians, Mr Orban plans to "destroy" unity on the continent rather than value the status quo.
As voters head to the polls, Hungary's representatives in Brussels could soon look very different.