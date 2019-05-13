Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban meets political admirer Donald Trump ahead of European elections

While Britain wrestles with Brexit, the rest of Europe is also facing political changes.

The biggest of these is perhaps the rapid rise of populist right wing parties - from bit-part players to leaders controlling the levers of power.

Nowhere more so than in Hungary, whose leader Victor Orban's politics may be popular in his native country, across the European Union they are causing waves.

On Monday, Mr Orban met with a man with similar thoughts and tactics to himself - President Donald Trump.

Where Mr Trump wants to build a wall, Prime Minister Orban has already put one up.

Open admirers of one another, Mr Trump said Mr Orban is "probably a bit like me, a little controversial," during their Washington summit.

Their hatred of immigration and desire to defend "Christian values" binds the two leaders in lockstep.

"We are proud to stand together with the United States on fighting against illegal migration, on terrorism, and to protect and help the Christian communities all around the world," said Mr Orban.

"You have been great with respect to Christian communities," added Mr Trump.