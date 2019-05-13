Politicians get brush-off at Weston Sand Sculpture Festival

Politically themed sculptures have taken pride of place at this year’s Weston Sand Sculpture Festival.

The event at Weston-super-Mare includes giant sand structures carved to represent a dystopian look at topical events under this year’s theme What If?.

One features Prime Minister Theresa May cutting her own head off using a guillotine while US President Donald Trump watches on.

Another includes a sandy blue whale surrounded by plastic rubbish to represent climate change and pollution, while a third is of an obese mermaid holding fast food items.