Politicians get brush-off at Weston Sand Sculpture Festival

From Russian's President Vladimir Putin to Theresa May, politicians have been sculpted at this year's Weston Sand Sculpture Festival. Credit: PA

Politically themed sculptures have taken pride of place at this year’s Weston Sand Sculpture Festival.

The event at Weston-super-Mare includes giant sand structures carved to represent a dystopian look at topical events under this year’s theme What If?.

One features Prime Minister Theresa May cutting her own head off using a guillotine while US President Donald Trump watches on.

Another includes a sandy blue whale surrounded by plastic rubbish to represent climate change and pollution, while a third is of an obese mermaid holding fast food items.

The sculpture features Prime Minister Theresa May cutting her own head off using a guillotine whilst US President Donald Trump watches on. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA
The US President Donald Trump's face on a Brexit themed sculpture at the Weston Sand Sculpture Festival. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA
The Russian president Vladimir Putin's face on a Brexit themed sculpture at the Weston Sand Sculpture Festival. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA
Sand sculpture artist Johannes Hogebrink works on a Brexit themed sculpture at the Weston Sand Sculpture Festival. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA
A sculpture of a blue whale surrounded by plastic rubbish sculpture at the Weston Sand Sculpture Festival. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA
A worker sprays water to stop the sand drying out on a sculpture of an obese mermaid holding McDonald's fast food items, at the Weston Sand Sculpture Festival. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA
A woman walks past a huge sculpture of a blue whale surrounded by plastic rubbish at the Weston Sand Sculpture Festival. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA
People look at sand sculptures at the Weston Sand Sculpture Festival. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA