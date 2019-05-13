Infrastructure chief demands plan for major upgrades from Chancellor

The Government’s infrastructure tsar has warned Philip Hammond he must fully commit to a major programme of upgrades to the UK’s transport, energy and technology networks. National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) chairman Sir John Armitt has written to the Chancellor demanding action to meet the challenges facing the UK and help tackle climate change. NIC sources told the Press Association Sir John is “holding the Treasury’s feet to the fire” ahead of the Government’s official response to the body’s recommendations for a major programme of improvements across the country by the middle of the century.

Sir John warned against a strategy built on “vague promises” that only paid “lip service” to his body’s recommendations. In a letter to the Chancellor, Sir John set out four key tests by which his commission will judge the credibility of the Government’s National Infrastructure Strategy, which is expected to be announced at the autumn spending review. Sir John said: “Building the right infrastructure for the mid-21st century will help Britain shape a new national and global identity. One built on optimism and confidence. “The Government must not deliver a weak strategy that pays only lip service to our recommendations. “We don’t want to hear vague promises and a restatement of existing commitments.”

The National Infrastructure Commission wants all vehicle sales to be electric by 2030 Credit: Clive Gee/PA

The four tests set out by Sir John in his letter to Mr Hammond are: – A long-term perspective, looking beyond the immediate spending review period and instead setting out plans up to 2050. – Clear goals with specific plans to achieve them and firm deadlines. – A firm funding commitment to invest 1.2% of GDP a year on infrastructure. – A genuine commitment to change, meeting NIC recommendations to devolving funding for urban transport to cities and a national standard for flood resilience. Sir John said the four tests are the “minimum requirement” for the Chancellor.

