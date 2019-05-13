Swedish prosecutors reopen Julian Assange rape case investigation

Swedish prosecutors are reopening an investigation into a rape allegation against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, a month after he was removed from the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

Eva-Marie Persson, Sweden’s deputy director of public prosecutions announced the decision at a news conference in Stockholm on Monday morning.

Ms Persson said "there is still a probable cause to suspect that Assange committed a rape."

"It is my assessment that a new questioning of Assange is required," she added.

Ms Persoon said the circumstances had changes following Assange's arrest last month when he was dragged out of the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he had lived for almost seven years.

Prosecutors dropped the case against Assange in 2017 because they were unable to proceed while he remained inside the embassy.

Assange has denied the rape allegation against him.