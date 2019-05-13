Lorry driver caught on camera holding phone and credit card

A lorry driver has been filmed with no hands on the steering wheel while making a credit card payment.

The man was caught holding a credit card and mobile phone as he drove on the M40 near Leamington Spa, Warwickshire.

He was one of 3,000 law-breaking drivers filmed by police from a fleet of three Highways England-funded HGV cabs in the past year.

Other footage captured from the cabs in their first year of use included a van driver with no hands on the wheel.

He was using one hand to change gear and the other to hold his phone.

The incident happened on the A38 near Derby, even though he pulled into a service station to stop just a few seconds later.

The driver of a pick-up truck was filmed using both hands to compose a text message as he travelled along the M60 near Eccles, Greater Manchester.