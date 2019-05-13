Metro Bank shares fall as WhatsApp rumour prompts panic

Metro Bank has seen its shares come under pressure after the lender was forced to quash "false rumours" on social media over its financial health and said plans to shore up its finances were well advanced.

The troubled group saw its stock drop 5% after it said it was in final discussions with existing and new shareholders over plans to raise £350 million of equity, which is expected to complete by the end of June.

It came after a difficult weekend which saw the group suffer a rush of customers to some of its west London branches, following a WhatsApp message advising people to pull money out of their accounts and empty safe deposit boxes.

Many customers have vented their frustrations and concerns on social media over the "rumours" regarding Metro Bank's financial health.