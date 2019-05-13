One in eight adults experienced suicidal thoughts due to body image – study

Just over one in eight British adults has experienced suicidal thoughts or feelings because of their body image, a new survey has found.

Research by the Mental Health Foundation found 13% of adults had experienced suicidal thoughts or feelings because of concerns about their body image.

The survey of 4,505 adults also found that about a third of UK adults have felt anxious or depressed because of concerns about their body image.

It comes on the same day a YMCA survey found almost two-thirds of young people felt pressure to look their best online and 67% regularly worry about their appearance.

The two reports were published on Monday at the start of Mental Health Awareness Week, which has the theme this year of body image.