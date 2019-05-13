‘Pink drink’ which helps surgeons spot brain tumours is rolled out across NHS

A special “pink drink” that enables surgeons to precisely target brain tumours has been rolled out across the NHS and could benefit 2,000 patients a year.

The drink, known as 5-ALA, uses fluorescent dye and ultraviolet light to make cancerous cells glow under UV light.

This enables surgeons to more precisely target brain tumour tissue during surgery to remove it, and helps to spare healthy brain cells.

Research suggests that the whole tumour can be successfully removed in 70.5% of cases where 5-ALA is used, up from around 30% without it.

The treatment has been available in some NHS hospitals but will now be available in every neurological centre in England, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said.