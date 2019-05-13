‘Radical action’ urged to improve rental market

There were just 2,700 homes available to rent nationwide on May 1, the lowest total ever recorded. According to the latest quarterly Rental Report by Daft.ie, listed rents rose in all 54 markets covered in the report. The average monthly rent in Ireland is now 1,366 euro, up 8.3% year-on-year. The average listed rent is now 337 euro higher per month than the previous peak in 2008 and almost 625 euro higher than the low seen in late 2011.

The county-by-county change in rents from Q1 2018 to Q1 2019 Credit: PA Wire/Daft.ie

In Dublin, the increase in rents in the year to December 2018 was 6.8%, the 31st consecutive quarter where rents have risen. The average rent in the capital is now 2,002 euro per month, while the second highest rent in the country is in Cork, with an average of 1,331 euro per month, up 10% from last year. Elsewhere in the country, rents continue to rise at double-digit rates, with increases of between 10% and 15% in Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford cities, and increases of 12% on average in Munster, Connacht and Ulster. Commenting on the report, Ronan Lyons, economist at Trinity College Dublin and author of the Daft Report, said: “The rental market remains plagued by weak supply at a time of strong demand. “While the total number of rental homes on the market did improve slightly earlier in 2019, the figures for May have undone all that progress. With the sale market showing signs of greater balance between supply and demand, policymakers must maintain their focus on boosting rental supply. A key part of that is developers building, and institutional landlords buying, new apartment blocks.”

