Diner jailed after refusing to pay for six-hour meal at Frankie and Benny's

A diner who spent more than six hours eating in a restaurant and then refused to pay the bill has been jailed for 34 weeks.

Paul Rockett, 64, ordered dishes including crab bites, penne meatballs and a peach sundae at a Cambridge branch of Frankie & Benny’s, Cambridgeshire Police said.

He washed them down with drinks including two double whiskeys and two bottles of cider, with the bill totalling £52.91.

He entered the restaurant at 4.40pm on December 27 and at 11pm he refused to pay the bill as he claimed it showed an incorrect date, police said.