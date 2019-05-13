Saudi Arabia claims two tankers 'sabotaged' in attack causing 'significant damage'

Saudi Arabia has said two of its oil tankers were “sabotaged” off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in attacks causing "significant damage".

Four ships were targeted on Sunday, according to the UAE, but there have been no casualties reported off the coast of the port city of Fujairah.

The announcement came just hours after Iranian and Lebanese media outlets aired false reports of explosions at the city's port.

Saudi Arabia did not identify the vessels involved, nor did it say who it suspected of carrying out the alleged sabotage.

Despite the lack of detail on the incident, Minister of Energy Khalid al-Falih reports one of the vessels was on its way to load Saudi oil to take to the US.

The US recently warned ships that "Iran or its proxies" could be targeting maritime traffic in the region and is deploying an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to counter alleged threats from Tehran.