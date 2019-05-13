The Jeremy Kyle Show off air and suspended indefinitely after death of guest

The Jeremy Kyle Show has been taken off air and suspended indefinitely following the death of a guest who appeared on the show.

Dickinson's Real Deal replaced it in the ITV morning schedule on Monday.

ITV confirmed in a statement it would not screen the episode in which the guest took part in filming.

“Everyone at ITV and The Jeremy Kyle Show is shocked and saddened at the news of the death of a participant in the show a week after the recording of the episode they featured in and our thoughts are with their family and friends," a spokesperson said.

“ITV will not screen the episode in which they featured.