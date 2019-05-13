- ITV Report
The Jeremy Kyle Show off air and suspended indefinitely after death of guest
The Jeremy Kyle Show has been taken off air and suspended indefinitely following the death of a guest who appeared on the show.
Dickinson's Real Deal replaced it in the ITV morning schedule on Monday.
ITV confirmed in a statement it would not screen the episode in which the guest took part in filming.
“Everyone at ITV and The Jeremy Kyle Show is shocked and saddened at the news of the death of a participant in the show a week after the recording of the episode they featured in and our thoughts are with their family and friends," a spokesperson said.
“ITV will not screen the episode in which they featured.
“Given the seriousness of this event, ITV has also decided to suspend both filming and broadcasting of The Jeremy Kyle Show with immediate effect in order to give it time to conduct a review of this episode of the show.”
The Jeremy Kyle Show, which first aired in July 2005, is filmed at MediaCityUK in Salford.
The show is known for its direct and feisty discussions as guests discuss personal conflicts and relationship problems in front of the studio audience.