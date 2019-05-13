Welfare campaigners welcome crackdown on puppy farmers

Animal welfare campaigners have welcomed a new law aimed at cracking down on so-called puppy farms run by unscrupulous breeders and dealers.

The legislation, known as Lucy’s Law, will ban the sale of puppies and kittens by a third parties and ensure that anyone buying or adopting one under six months old deals directly with the breeder or an animal rehoming centre, rather than a pet shop or commercial dealer.

The new rules, which are being laid in Parliament on Monday and need a debate in both houses to pass into law, would require animals to be born and reared in a safe environment, with their mother, and to be sold from their place of birth.

Named after Lucy, a cavalier king charles spaniel who died in 2016 after being poorly treated on a puppy farm, the ban is scheduled to come into force on April 6 next year, the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs said.

Bitches like Lucy are used by unscrupulous puppy farmers to produce litters which are separated from their mothers within weeks and either advertised online or sold to pet shops.

The ban, which will apply to England, is also designed to deter smugglers who abuse the Pet Travel Scheme to bring young animals into the UK to be sold.