What the papers say – May 13

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer has told The Guardian that any cross-party Brexit deal would have to be linked to a second referendum in order to win MPs’ approval.

Brexit talks, TV Baftas and 10 tiny toes are on Monday’s front pages.

However the Prime Minister has been urged by Cabinet ministers to quit Brexit talks with Labour, The Times reports.

Theresa May herself is under pressure to stand down, the i reports.

Writing in the Daily Mail , Tesco chief executive Dave Lewis has called for internet giants to pay a sales tax to pay for high street shops.

Compensation payouts for NHS incidents that led to harm or death have doubled in the five years, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Heart, stroke and artery disease deaths have risen for the first time in 50 years, according to figures that lead the Daily Express.

The Daily Mirror leads with a report on the war in Yemen.