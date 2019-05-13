Why Jack Reacher author Lee Child says he doesn't care about literary critics

Lee Child has 100 million reasons to ignore the snobbery towards crime fiction writers. That's how many Jack Reacher novels he has sold worldwide.

"I don't listen to the critics," he says, "it's the opinion of the people who buy my books that matters".

Crime fiction has now taken over general fiction in terms of sales in the UK.

It is a genre buoyed by the literary creation Child came up with after losing his job at Granada TV in Manchester in the 1990s.

He'd been there as a presentation director for around 20 years, and he was angry about what had happened to him.

What if there was someone who could simply turn up, sort out everyone's problems and just leave, he mused?

And so, Jack Reacher, the former military policeman was born.