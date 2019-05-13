Will you detect a new Sherlock Holmes coin in your loose change?

It’s elementary – a 50p coin dedicated to Sherlock Holmes is going to be detected in people’s pockets and wallets up and down the country.

The coin, created by the Royal Mint, features a design with lettering so tiny that it requires a magnifying glass to decipher it.

Versions of the coin have been put on sale on the Royal Mint’s website. Prices range from £10 for a brilliant uncirculated version to £795 for a gold proof coin.

The coin is also due to go into wider general circulation in the coming months, although the Royal Mint has not given an exact timing.

The coin commemorates 160 years since the birth of the character’s creator – Sir Arthur Conan Doyle – who was born on May 22, 1859.

The sleuth’s profile, complete with pipe and deerstalker hat, appears on the coin, surrounded by the names of his most popular adventures.

Coin designer Stephen Raw chose to create a design that requires a magnifying glass to read the names of these famous cases, hoping to bring out the “inner detective” of anyone who finds the coin in their change.

The character of Sherlock Holmes has inspired films, video games, radio plays as well as TV series.