180,000 forced to flee homes as Syrian government makes final push for Idlib

About 180,000 people have been forced to flee their homes surrounding the Syrian city of Idlib as rebel forces clash with the government for control.

The UN has urged restraint on both sides to ensure the loss of civilian life is prevented.

More than 100 people have been left dead or injured since the end of April, the organisation reports.

It comes after two weeks of almost constant bombardment - fighting that shows no let up as neither President Assad nor the rebels display any appetite for a truce.