- ITV Report
-
180,000 forced to flee homes as Syrian government makes final push for Idlib
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Geraint Vincent
About 180,000 people have been forced to flee their homes surrounding the Syrian city of Idlib as rebel forces clash with the government for control.
The UN has urged restraint on both sides to ensure the loss of civilian life is prevented.
More than 100 people have been left dead or injured since the end of April, the organisation reports.
It comes after two weeks of almost constant bombardment - fighting that shows no let up as neither President Assad nor the rebels display any appetite for a truce.
Children are among those caught up in this, the most brutal of battles.
Air strikes are being carried out on towns which stand between government forces and recapturing Idlib.
In this part of north-west Syria the bombing has been the most extreme.
The jets dropping the bombs are Russian. Moscow says it is targeting jihadist fighters - while on the ground Assad's forces make progress.
The United Nations says 18 health care facilities around Idlib have been bombed in the last two weeks - only adding to the plight of the innocent caught in the crossfire.