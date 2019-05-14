Anti-LGBT pastor becomes first person banned from Ireland

A US pastor known for his anti-LGBT views has become the first person to be banned from Ireland.

Pastor Steven L Anderson, who is already reportedly banned from Holland, South Africa and Jamaica, was due to deliver a sermon in Dublin on May 26.

The event was to be part of a tour of Europe by the Faithful Word Baptist Church - a religious organisation set up by Mr Anderson in 2005, in Arizona, USA.

However the Ireland leg of the tour will no longer go ahead after a Change.org petition started over four months ago gained over 14,000 signatures.

Following the petition Charlie Flanagan, minister for justice and equality, signed an exclusion order “with immediate effect under Section 4 of the Immigration Act 1999 in respect of Mr Steven Anderson, aka Pastor Steven L Anderson”.