Children’s hospital among engagements for new father Harry

The Duke of Sussex will spend the day in Oxford celebrating the work of the city’s children’s hospital and other important institutions.

The visit by Harry, who became a father for the first time last week, will highlight the positive work under way in the area to support the needs of children, young people and adults.

Harry will tour the Oxford Children’s Hospital, a purpose-built centre for the treatment of children and young adults, based at the John Radcliffe hospital site.

During the visit, the duke will meet children and young people receiving treatment, and the staff caring for them, as well as supporters of Oxford Hospitals Charity.