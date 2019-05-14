Cow & Gate baby food urgently recalled from major supermarkets as it may contain rubber

Cow and Gate is urgently recalling a batch of baby food sold in major supermarkets as it may contain pieces of rubber.

The baby food company said small pieces of a thin blue rubber glove have been found in some jars of its Cheesy Broccoli Bake, made for babies above the age of 10 months.

An urgent recall notice was issued by the Food Standards Agency (FCA) which said the rubber would "make this product unsafe to eat."

Cow and Gate said the product "does not pose a health risk", but the company is recalling it "as it does not meet our usual high quality standards."