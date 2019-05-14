Depression made Alastair Campbell cruel, partner Fiona Millar says

The partner of Alastair Campbell has said depression could change the personality of the former spin-doctor and make him cruel and manipulative.

Fiona Millar claimed the alcohol abuse and undiagnosed depression of her partner became a struggle to understand and live with.

Campbell could become aggressive and cruel, according to Millar, and his drinking at one time was “epidemic”.

Millar has said that not enough is offered to discuss or support being a partner of someone suffering from depression, an illness which Campbell explores in a new BBC documentary.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine, Millar, who worked with her partner at Number 10 under Tony Blair, has said she never considered leaving Campbell despite the depths of his moods.

Millar admitted she was once asked by her father whether she wanted to remain with Campbell after the former Daily Mirror journalist’s drinking began to spiral out of control, and has been hurt by his silences since.

But she has said that with diagnosis, medication and psychiatric help, life with Campbell is “better than ever”, and she has come to understand more about his illness.

Millar added: “There was emotional manipulation and mental cruelty at times. ”

She described Campbell’s bout of alcoholism: “A change of job in the mid-1980s followed by a period of intense stress saw Alastair’s drinking reach epidemic proportions. His behaviour became erratic and aggressive.”