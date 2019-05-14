Duke of Cambridge to speak at meeting to combat illegal wildlife trade

The Duke of Cambridge will speak at the first meeting of the United for Wildlife joint taskforce designed to combat the illegal trade in animals.

The programme, run by The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, consists of seven conservation organisations uniting to prevent the trafficking of animals and sale of poaching products.

William will close the meeting, chaired by former foreign secretary Lord Hague, after contributions from members of United for Wildlife taskforces for the financial and transport sectors.

The summit, which is the first time both groups have come together, will focus on the benefits of the two and share their successes.