New dad Harry reveals he cannot imagine life without Archie

The Duke of Sussex arrives for a visit to the Barton Neighbourhood Centre in Oxford. Credit: PA

Prince Harry has said he cannot imagine life without son Archie - but confessed the baby kept him up last night. The Duke of Sussex chatted about his baby during the first of a series of visits in Oxford which began with him celebrating the work of the city’s children’s hospital. Harry, who became a father for the first time last week, was presented with a tiny teddy bear for Archie when he arrived at the hospital.

The Duke of Sussex is gifted a teddy bear by former patient Daisy Wingrove. Credit: PA

Daisy Wingrove, 13, a former patient of the hospital, presented the gift to the duke just before he began his tour of the hospital, and Harry let out a big sigh and said "Ahhh" as a nearby crowd of well-wishers made the same sound in sympathy. Later the duke met parents whose children have been battling cancer on the hospital’s Kamran Jabble ward, named after a former patient.

Harry met Jay at the hospital who gave the duke a balloon toy, before saying: "This is for baby". The duke joked afterwards that Archie would "probably pop" the balloon toy.

He chatted to mum-of-two Amy Scullard, from Aylesbury, whose son Emmett, aged three, is in remission after being diagnosed with testicular cancer when he was two. She was holding her 10-week-old daughter Ida and immediately struck up a conversation about Harry’s newborn son. Ms Scullard said: "Harry asked me if she was over the stormy period as babies are supposed to be grumpy for the first 10 weeks - and she is."

Harry shared his own parenting stories with mothers and fathers in the ward Credit: Toby Melville/PA