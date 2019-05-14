Ex-JLS star Oritse Williams raped 'spaced out and zombified' woman, court told

Former JLS star Oritse Williams raped a “spaced out and zombified” woman when she returned to his hotel room to look for her phone, a court has heard.

It is alleged the attack took place after the woman met him and his tour manager Jamien Nagadhana at a nightclub following a solo concert in December 2016.

Williams denies raping the woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

The court was told the woman and two of her friends had been given free drinks at the nightclub.

Opening the case against the men on Tuesday, prosecutor Miranda Moore QC said that after one of the women vomited and had to be put in a taxi home, the alleged rape victim and her remaining friend went back to the hotel with Williams and Nagadhana.

Ms Moore alleged Williams attempted to have sex with the complainant “almost as soon as they had got into” the hotel room but she had made it clear she did not want to have sex and left.

The woman had been with one of her friends at the time.

Ms Moore said a hotel worker had remembered the two women as being “spaced out and zombified” and also described them as being “not properly with it”.

Describing how the woman went back without her friend to look for her mobile, Ms Moore said: “Once she was back in the room – she had to knock on the door – Williams effectively jumped on her.

“He picked her up and pushed her down on the double bed. She had already made it clear that she didn’t want to have sex with him.

“All she thought was ‘I don’t want this to happen’.”