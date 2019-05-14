Former youth coach James McCafferty jailed for sexually abusing young footballers

Former Celtic kitman James McCafferty has been jailed for more than six years after admitting a string of historical sexual offences against young boys.

The 73-year-old, of Lisburn, Northern Ireland, pleaded guilty to 11 charges related to paedophile activity against 10 victims, which took place over several decades.

McCafferty, who was also a youth coach, admitted a further charge of breach of the peace.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard on Tuesday McCafferty abused his position of power and used his intimidating physique to carry out a campaign of "sexual depravity" against budding footballers.

The incidents took place in several locations across Scotland - including team showers, hotel rooms and mini buses - over several decades from the 1970s onwards.