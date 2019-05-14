Man's death after Jeremy Kyle show 'deeply disturbing' says spokesman for Theresa May

The Prime Minister has described the death of a man following an appearance on the Jeremy Kyle show as "deeply disturbing".

Theresa May's official spokesman said Steve Dymond's death - by an apparent suicide - highlighted the need for support for guests.

He said: "Broadcasters and production companies have a responsibility for the mental health and wellbeing of participants and viewers of their programmes.

"We are clear they must have appropriate levels of support in place."

Friends of Mr Dymond have spoken of their "shock" following his sudden death.

As calls grew for the show to be kept off screens permanently, friends and colleagues of the construction worker described him to ITV News as “happy” and showing "no signs of depression”.

ITV has suspended the show indefinitely following the apparent suicide of 63-year-old Mr Dymond. On Tuesday afternoon, Jeremy Kyle was seen for the first time since the show was taken off-air, arriving back at his home.

Mr Dymond told friends about going on the show and how he hoped it would heal his relationship with his fiancé Jane.

ITV confirmed in a statement it would not screen the episode in which Mr Dymond took part. All previous episodes of the show have also been removed from the ITV Hub.

There have been more calls for the show to be pulled permanently from screens.

Tory MP Charles Walker, a vice-chairman of the all-party parliamentary group on suicide and self-harm prevention, branded it “cruel television”.