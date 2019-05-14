How do you update WhatsApp?

WhatsApp has urged its 1.5 billion users to install its latest update after hackers developed software which allows them to listen in on your phone.

Once installed, the Pegasus spyware, allegedly developed by Israel's secretive NSO group, can turn on the phone's camera and microphone, look at emails and messages and collect information about the user's location data.

WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook, said the malicious software resembled a spyware developed by intelligence agencies.

In a statement, WhatsApp said: “This attack has all the hallmarks of a private company known to work with governments to deliver spyware that reportedly takes over the functions of mobile phone operating systems."