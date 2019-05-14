Hunt on for Tree of the Year

Members of the public are being urged to nominate stunning trees with fascinating stories to compete in the Tree of the Year contest. Organisers of the annual competition, now in its sixth year, are looking for special trees ranging from national landmarks or markers of significant events, to a village’s oldest inhabitant. The Woodland Trust, which runs the Tree of the Year contest with support from the People’s Postcode Lottery, said entries will be shortlisted by a panel of experts before facing a public vote. One winning tree will go on to compete in the European Tree of the Year competition in early 2020.

The Brimmon Oak won Tree of the Year 2016 and was runner-up in 2017’s European contest Credit: Mervyn Williams/Woodland Trust/PA

Shortlisted trees could be eligible for up to £1,000 of tree care products and services to help secure their future and celebrate them. Last year’s English winner, Nellie’s Tree – three beech trees grafted together into the shape of the letter N to woo a sweetheart named Nellie – represented the UK in the European contest. But no UK tree has managed to scoop the top European prize, with Wales’ Brimmon Oak, which was saved from being felled for a bypass, coming closest with second place in 2017.

