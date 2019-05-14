Ministers urged to spend more on psychological support for people with diabetes

The Scottish Government is being urged to commit more funds to ensure people with diabetes can access psychological and emotional support when they need it. Campaigners at Diabetes Scotland are calling on ministers to explicitly link the commitment in the mental health strategy “to meeting the needs of those who require access to mental health services” to diabetes.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

More than 298,000 Scots have been diagnosed with diabetes but a survey by Diabetes UK found seven out of 10 people with the condition had been unable to access specialist mental health care. They are twice as likely to experience depression, yet across the UK 40% of GPs say they are not likely to ask about emotional well-being and mental health in routine diabetes appointments, with less than a third (30%) of family doctors believing there is enough emotional and psychological support for people with the condition. Scotland’s Diabetes Improvement Plan, published in 2014, found people with the condition experienced better care when mental health professionals were involved. Diabetes Scotland said: “This has not happened uniformly across Scotland and is the exception rather than the rule.” The charity has issued a series of demands to both the Government and NHS boards as a new report stated: “Things have to change. We want diabetes care that sees and supports the whole person. “The emotional and psychological impacts of diabetes should be recognised in all diabetes care. Everyone affected by diabetes must have access to the support they need, when they need it.” As well as calling on ministers to increase funding for the provision of psychological and emotional support, Diabetes Scotland wants stronger guidance highlighting the importance of providing emotional and psychological support as a routine part of diabetes care.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.