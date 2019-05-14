New Stormont department to tackle sectarianism – report urges

A new government department should be created in Northern Ireland to specifically deal with tackling sectarianism, an academic report has urged. Ending the scourge of religious bigotry should top any future executive’s priority list and must be given the same political focus as other key policy areas, such as economic development, the Ulster University study recommended. Progress can be better monitored if an accountable department takes ownership of the issue, the report said. As well as the executive department, the academic review also proposes establishing a new civic body to help shape community efforts toward reconciliation. The report also recommends setting up a fund to enable businesses to sponsor cross-community projects.

A department focused on ending sectarianism would be held to account by the Stormont Assembly Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

The study, which was commissioned by the Sir George Quigley Fund, also proposes the creation of a Youth Assembly to give young people a voice and says consideration should be given to lowering the voting age to 16. Penned by UU professor Duncan Morrow, the report does not suggest how the new executive department would be structured and whether the ministry would be allocated under the conventional d’hondt process or, like the Stormont justice department, be filled by a politician that does not belong to either of the two main parties, the DUP and Sinn Fein. The proposals will be considered at a special conference in Belfast on Tuesday which will be addressed by a range of high-profile guests, including the US diplomat that brokered the Good Friday Agreement, Senator George Mitchell. Comedian Patrick Kielty, whose father was murdered during the Troubles, will also speak at the event. Politicians have been invited to attend, as have church, business and community leaders. Young people from across Northern Ireland will also join the audience at the UU’s Belfast campus.

Ronnie Kells, chair of the Sir George Quigley fund committee; Lady Moyra Quigley; and Professor Duncan Morrow, Ulster University. Credit: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA