Penny Mordaunt proposes new law to protect troops from prosecutions

Penny Mordaunt is expected to propose the legislation. Credit: PA

British troops facing investigation over alleged historical offences will be granted stronger legal protections, the new Defence Secretary is set to announce. Penny Mordaunt will propose legislation to ensure veterans and serving personnel are not subjected to repeated investigations on historical operations. However, the measures will not apply to cases arising in Northern Ireland.

The new law would protect them from investigation over actions on the battlefield abroad after 10 years, except in "exceptional circumstances", such as if compelling new evidence emerged. It will stipulate that such prosecutions are not in the public interest unless there are "exceptional circumstances",

The proposed legislation ensures veterans and serving personnel are not subjected to repeated investigations on historical operations. Credit: PA

Ms Mordaunt, who is expected to unveil the new measures within days, said: "We all owe a huge debt of gratitude to our Armed Forces who put their lives on the line to protect our freedom and security. "It is high time that we change the system and provide the right legal protections to make sure the decisions our service personnel take in the battlefield will not lead to repeated or unfair investigations down the line.” The Cabinet minister is also expected to reaffirm her commitment to derogating from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) before the UK embarks on significant military operations.