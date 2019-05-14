Police drop investigation into Danny Baker's allegedly racist royal baby tweet

Police have dropped an investigation into broadcaster Danny Baker over an allegedly racist tweet about the royal baby.

Baker was sacked from BBC Radio 5 Live for tweeting about the Duke and Duchess Of Sussex's son featuring a picture of a chimpanzee.

His tweet came on the day Harry and Meghan, who is African-American, welcomed their first child, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

The DJ later apologised for the tweet, saying it was an attempt to "lampoon privilege".