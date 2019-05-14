Advertisement

Police drop investigation into Danny Baker's allegedly racist royal baby tweet

Danny Baker was fired from his position at BBC Radio 5 Live after posting the tweet Credit: PA

Police have dropped an investigation into broadcaster Danny Baker over an allegedly racist tweet about the royal baby.

Baker was sacked from BBC Radio 5 Live for tweeting about the Duke and Duchess Of Sussex's son featuring a picture of a chimpanzee.

His tweet came on the day Harry and Meghan, who is African-American, welcomed their first child, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

The DJ later apologised for the tweet, saying it was an attempt to "lampoon privilege".

Scotland Yard said the force had received an allegation in relation to a tweet posted on May 8 but confirmed on Wednesday it would take no further action.

A statement said: "An allegation was received by the Metropolitan Police Service on Thursday 9 May in relation to a tweet published on 8 May.

"Having reviewed the comments made, we do not consider that a criminal threshold has been met and as such we will be taking no further action."

Baker, 61, was accused of racism after tweeting a black and white image showing a well-dressed man and woman holding hands with a suited chimpanzee, which he captioned: "Royal baby leaves hospital."