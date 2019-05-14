- ITV Report
Police drop investigation into Danny Baker's allegedly racist royal baby tweet
Police have dropped an investigation into broadcaster Danny Baker over an allegedly racist tweet about the royal baby.
Baker was sacked from BBC Radio 5 Live for tweeting about the Duke and Duchess Of Sussex's son featuring a picture of a chimpanzee.
His tweet came on the day Harry and Meghan, who is African-American, welcomed their first child, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.
The DJ later apologised for the tweet, saying it was an attempt to "lampoon privilege".
Scotland Yard said the force had received an allegation in relation to a tweet posted on May 8 but confirmed on Wednesday it would take no further action.
A statement said: "An allegation was received by the Metropolitan Police Service on Thursday 9 May in relation to a tweet published on 8 May.
"Having reviewed the comments made, we do not consider that a criminal threshold has been met and as such we will be taking no further action."
Baker, 61, was accused of racism after tweeting a black and white image showing a well-dressed man and woman holding hands with a suited chimpanzee, which he captioned: "Royal baby leaves hospital."