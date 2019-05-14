Sri Lanka imposes curfew after rise in anti-Muslim attacks

Sri Lanka's government has introduced a curfew after a rise in anti-Muslim attacks a month on from the Colombo church bombings.

The country's army has been forced to step in to stop homes and businesses being burnt to the ground - but people remain defiant against authorities.

The archbishop of Columbo has urged people to stop the hate-fuelled attacks.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith said: "To all people of religion, and citizens of this country, please ensure that you do not do anything that is against unity and peace among people in this country."

But his words have fallen on deaf ears.