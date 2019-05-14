- ITV Report
Sri Lanka imposes curfew after rise in anti-Muslim attacks
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Lucy Watson
Sri Lanka's government has introduced a curfew after a rise in anti-Muslim attacks a month on from the Colombo church bombings.
The country's army has been forced to step in to stop homes and businesses being burnt to the ground - but people remain defiant against authorities.
The archbishop of Columbo has urged people to stop the hate-fuelled attacks.
Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith said: "To all people of religion, and citizens of this country, please ensure that you do not do anything that is against unity and peace among people in this country."
But his words have fallen on deaf ears.
More than 250 people were killed when suicide bombers targeted a church in the country's capital on Easter Sunday and Islamic militants said they carried out the attacks.
It has sparked a surge of anti-Muslim hate in the country.
Tuesday marks the second day of the revenge attacks. Earlier in the week, mobs targeted mosques and businesses owned by Muslims. One man was stabbed to death with a sword.
Police are warning that they'll respond to any further clashes with "maximum force".
The army is now patrolling the country's streets in a bid to prevent an already dangerous situation turning worse.