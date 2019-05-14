Teen convicted of the rape and murder of Alesha MacPhail, 6, allowed to appeal life sentence

The teenager convicted of raping and murdering six-year-old Alesha MacPhail has been granted leave to appeal against his life sentence.

Aaron Campbell, 17, was ordered to spend a minimum of 27 years behind bars for abducting and killing the schoolgirl during a holiday on the Isle of Bute last summer.

A court spokesman confirmed Campbell has been granted leave to appeal the life sentence handed down by Lord Matthews at the High Court in Glasgow in March.

A hearing date has been set for August 7 at the High Court in Edinburgh.