Tobacco display ban cuts risk of children smoking – study

Banning shops from displaying cigarettes has made children less likely to start smoking, research suggests.

The first study into the impact of the ban revealed the risk of 11 to 16-year olds taking up smoking dropped, children were less aware of cigarette brands and smoking is now seen as less acceptable.

The ban on the open display of tobacco products was phased in across the UK between 2012 and 2015, forcing stores to put them out of sight.

Before, during and after the implementation of the full ban, researchers from the University of Stirling canvassed 3,791 young people – including 2,953 who had never smoked – about the effect of the policy.

The Cancer Research-sponsored study found that smoking susceptibility among those who had never smoked fell from 28% pre-ban to 23% mid-ban, and 18% post-ban.

Noticing cigarettes at the point-of-sale also fell from 81% pre-ban to 28% post-ban, while cigarette brand awareness also reduced, with the average number of cigarette brands youngsters were able to name dropping from 0.97 to 0.69.