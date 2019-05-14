Tommy Robinson will face fresh contempt of court hearing after High Court ruling

The former English Defence League (EDL) leader, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, had faced allegations he committed contempt of court by filming people involved in a criminal trial and broadcasting it on social media.

Tommy Robinson will face fresh contempt of court proceedings following a ruling from High Court judges.

Now, two judges have given permission for a new case to be brought against him at the Old Bailey in London, following an application by the Attorney General Geoffrey Cox QC.

Last May, Robinson was jailed for 13 months for filming people involved in a criminal trial outside Leeds Crown Court.

A contempt finding against Robinson was quashed by the Court of Appeal in August, and he was released from prison after serving two months of his sentence.

The case was then referred back to the Attorney General, who announced in March that it was in the public interest to bring fresh proceedings against Robinson.

The 36-year-old, from Luton, could be sent back to jail if found guilty of contempt, which carries a maximum sentence of two years.