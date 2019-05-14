UN leader visits New Zealand mosques where 51 were killed

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has visited the two New Zealand mosques where 51 worshippers were killed by a gunman in March.

Mr Guterres spent about 30 minutes inside the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch talking to Muslim leaders and survivors of the attacks.

Outside the mosque, he told reporters that like many people around the world, he had been moved by the poignant stories of compassion and grace.

“I know there are no words to relieve the hurt and sorrow and pain,” Mr Guterres said.