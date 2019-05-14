Why the green vote matters in the 2020 US Elections: Trump's environmental credentials could seal his fate

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Emma Murphy in Washington

During the last presidential election, Donald Trump fought hard to win the votes of the coal workers. This time around, with the race already underway for the 2020 US Elections, he is facing the prospect of fighting for the green vote. In the few years that have passed, a new generation is making it clear that those running for the presidency need to take into account the votes of the green movement. The rise in power of environmentalists has become a global phenomenon. The headlines generated by Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg last month as she addressed an Extinction Rebellion rally in London and spoke to British politicians, shows how important the issue is to the younger generation. ITV News Correspondent Emma Murphy reveals why presidential candidates are being taken to task by Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 29, who is flying the green flag for this demographic.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks to Emma Murphy about the importance of the green vote. Credit: ITV News

The youngest woman ever to serve in the United States Congress, Ms Ocasio-Cortez unveiled a Green New Deal, as envisioned by the Democrats, in February this year with the aim of fighting climate change and moving the US to renewable energy. She told ITV News: ''We need to have a solution on the scale to the problem. And for everyone who says that these solutions and proposals are too radical - they do not understand the radical problem that we are in when it comes to emissions and the destruction that's at hand with climate.'' Her passion, after just four months in office, is proving to be a galvanising force on the younger generation. Many teenagers and those in their 20s queued up outside Cramton Auditorium in Washington to hear a climate change talk and are buying into her vision. One told ITV News: ''We have one chance to survive and be healthy as a society and this is it. ''A lot of people around the world should really care about this because it's a real issue and it's really happening. We can't ignore it anymore.''

Bernie Sanders tells Emma Murphy why climate change is important to him. Credit: ITV News